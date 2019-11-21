Keelianne Green was texting on her phone when she got into an accident.
“I hit a car. I hit head on,” she said.
Fortunately, for Green, it was only simulation.
On Nov. 13, Arlington High School students experienced a virtual reality lesson on an issue that is very real — distracted driving.
The Peers Foundation, a nationwide health and wellness foundation based in Grand Rapids, Mich., presented a program to raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving and irresponsible driving habits.
As part of the program, the students watched a video on the dangers of distracted driving before signing a pledge that they wouldn't engage in such dangerous activity.
The students then had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a small, red car, which was in the high school gym. The Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator (ARDDES) allowed students to “drive” through a city with stoplights, pedestrians and other traffic.
“You see the stoplights. You see everything else,” Green said.
Students were instructed to take out their phones while in the simulator.
“We'll have them get on their phone, open up SnapChat, take selfies, text, open Google Maps,” said Joshua Jackson of the PEERS Foundation. “Basically, real world stuff that people do behind the wheel.”
The purpose, Jackson said, is to show how quickly accidents can happen when drivers are distracted.
“It takes about five seconds to look at the phone behind the wheel and if you're driving 55 mph, that's the length of a football field,” he said. “(We show them) all the things that can happen in the length of a football field and it only takes half a second to get into an accident.”
Green was surprised at how quickly things went wrong as she tried to send a text.
“Every time I pulled up my phone I just wanted to stop the car. I did that a couple of times,” she said. “When I would see something, my reaction was just to quickly turn. If you do that, you're going to do something that's even worse.”
Students received a certificate once they completed the simulation.
