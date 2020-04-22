Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.
Secretary Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should arrive in your mailbox at the end of April and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to Auditor Bonham’s office. An absentee ballot request form is also printed in this newspaper as an additional convenience.
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should fill it out and mail it promptly. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
“We want all eligible citizens to participate in our elections and casting a ballot by mail is the best method during this pandemic,” Secretary Pate said. “Absentee voting has security measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot.
Curbside voting will start at the auditor’s office on Monday, May 4. Two parking lot spaces will be designated for curbside absentee voting in the courthouse parking lot. Signposts will be at the designated parking spaces that allow the voter to push the “assistance” button, thereby alerting the auditor’s office of the voter’s existence in the parking lot. Staff will meet the voter in the parking lot and allow the voter to absentee vote in the privacy of the voter’s vehicle.
Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or contact Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.