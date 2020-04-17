Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department members will have an added protection if they are exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty and are forced to quarantine for two weeks.
A resolution unanimously approved Tuesday by the Blair City Council established the COVID-19 Volunteer Emergency Responder Assistance Program. The program will provide grants to firefighters or rescue squad members who are exposed to the virus while in the line of duty, must quarantine for two weeks and whose employers will not compensate them during the quarantine.
“If somebody's employer would not cover them for this quarantine period, then this person could apply,” City Attorney Desirae Solomon said.
The city has allotted $100,000 from the general fund for the program. Eligible individuals would received $120 per day for 10 days or $1,200. There is a maximum of two occurrences allowed under the program.
“Once those funds are gone, it's gone,” Solomon said.
To be eligible, firefighters or rescue squad members must be covered under the City of Blair and Blair Rural Fire District's workers' compensation coverage; quarantined or required to self-quarantine by the City of Blair, a law enforcement or governmental health authority or a physician as a result of their exposure to the virus; and received no compensation from his or her employer for the period of quarantine.
“This is clearly meant to be a program and a grant for individuals who have volunteered and in the line of duty and have to quarantine and just helping them a little bit to get by until they can get back to work,” Solomon said.
Council member Marty Shepard said the program will provide support for the volunteers.
“I think this overall would at least show that the council and the city is behind the volunteers that put it out on the line when the fire whistle goes,” he said. “It's the least we can do.”
In March, four members of the Blair Rescue squad were exposed to COVID-19 after transporting a patient who later tested positive from Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair. The four members were required to self-quarantine for two weeks. All four were later released, having never developed symptoms of the illness, according to the department.
