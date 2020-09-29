Pioneers volleyball coach James Slie found Ashland-Greenwood to be a good, disciplined team Thursday night at Fort Calhoun High School.
The 10-4 Bluejays bested 5-7 FCHS 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20, but the home team's coach saw glimpses of a Pioneers squad that can top teams like Ashland.
“When we called our timeouts in that last match, we had designated plays to go out and execute, and we executed them on a dime,” Slie said. “If we can do that ongoing, we can beat teams like this.”
Unfortunately for Fort Calhoun, it couldn't best the Bluejays on Thursday. FCHS fell to 1-6 against teams with winning records, including 0-2 against Ashland.
“We need to execute as much as we can,” Slie said. “Tonight, if we would have reduced our internal errors, missed serves and hitting the ball into the net, we would have competed a lot closer.”
The Pioneers did play close first and third sets, however. During the first, they led 15-14 on a Raegen Wells kill and then 17-16 when Ellie Lienemann hit through a Bluejay block.
After Ashland comfortably won the second set, it again fell behind FCHS. This time it was by a 6-2 score. Megan Johnson hit successfully off a block to get the Pioneers started before Alivia Cullen added a kill at the net and Kaitlin Smith notched an ace.
The lead didn't last, however, as the Bluejays battled back for an 8-7 advantage. The Pioneers retook leads of 12-11 and 16-14, but were ultimately swept 3-0.
Slie did name some Fort Calhoun standouts in defeat, however. Grace Genoways was solid subbing in at the middle, while Smith played well in multiple positions.
“Smith was the highlight of the night,” the coach said. “Her attitude. Her work ethic. She earned that spot in game No. 3 and she just came out on fire.”
While the varsity came up short, Fort Calhoun's reserve and junior varsity teams beat Ashland. The JV won 2-1.
