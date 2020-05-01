On April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed the Directed Health Measure (DHM) requirements statewide on places of worship beginning May 4.
Different household units will need to maintain six feet of separation and worshippers cannot pass items between them, such as the collection baskets. Pastors are to receive a guidance document on how to comply with the measures.
In Washington County, some churches are still deciding what is the best approach for their congregations.
Pastor Gina Gile of Blair First United Methodist Church said her church will remain closed.
"We already decided to not meet on site and reassess at the end of May," Gile said. "Our bishop also is recommending that we not have it through May."
Gile said the older congregation is one concern.
"It is the same reason I cancel for snow," she said. "They are the ones that come out for it."
Gile said she's been challenged to learn new technology to stay connected to her congregation.
"We are connecting as best we can through calling trees, and mailing transcripts of my sermon to those who are not on the internet," she said. "We do Facebook live and Zoom services."
The Facebook live videos are then uploaded to YouTube.
Gile said the she has encouraged more to sign up for online services.
"An 80-year-old member joined Facebook because she didn’t want to miss anything," she said.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, on the other hand, will be opening its doors.
Father Damien Wee said the church will start offering its regular weekend schedule May 9 and 10. They will offer their daily 8 a.m. Mass beginning May 4.
Prior to the closure, St. Francis Borgia offered a noon Mass for those who are elderly or with underlying medical conditions. They will not be doing that extra Mass.
"The archbishop has recommended for the elderly and those who are uncomfortable to be able to stay at home," Wee said. "We are still offering the 10 a.m. Mass via livestream."
Archbishop George Lucas extended the dispensation from the Sunday and Holy Day obligations. Mass can be held but other parish activities remain restricted.
Families can sit together but must be six feet from the next individual or family. Wee said they generally have 150-200 parishioners attend each of the three Masses.
"We will be opening the overflow area and parish hall to help people space out," he said. "Communion will be distributed in a single line, with people spacing out six feet apart in a single line with social distancing."
Wee said there will be no offertory processions and the collection basket will be left in the back of church if people want to drop in their offering.
"We have been doing livestream Masses, and I'm ready to have Mass with the parishioners again," he said. "It’s a learning experience. I never livestreamed a Mass before, but my family in Singapore has been able to watch."
First Lutheran Church in Blair is in the process of figuring it out.
"We won’t be opening on May 4," Pastor Scott Frederickson said. "We probably will not be one of the first ones to do it. We have around 350 people worship each week."
Frederickson said they have long had services on the cable channel and have recorded worship services online as well.
"We'll wait until it is safe to come together," he said.
