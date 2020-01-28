Blair firefighter Kent Nicholson gave Guin Andersen, brother Akelan and parents Abranda and Gary Andersen a ride to Arbor Park School in a shiny fire truck Friday morning. The ride was the first prize for winning the annual Blair Volunteer Fire Department fire prevention poster contest. Nicholson also presented Guin and her fourth grade teacher Erin Lane with gift certificates.
Guin Andersen smiled as she pulled up to school in style with lights and sirens Friday morning.
The Arbor Park Intermediate fourth-grader got to ride to school in a fire truck after she was named the winner of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department's fire prevent poster contest. Her brother, Akelan, and parents, Abranda and Gary Andersen, also got to come along for the ride.
Guin's poster read “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape.”
Guin and her teacher, Erin Lane, each received $25 gift cards from the fire department.
