One person was arrested after a single-vehicle rollover accident just after midnight Friday in Arlington.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Arlington Rescue responded to the accident in the area of Bell Street and First Street.
The driver, identified as Bradly W. Foust, 41, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff's e-patrol update. He was assessed by emergency personnel following the accident.
According to preliminary information from Deputy Cody Peters, the Chevrolet sedan was traveling northbound on First Street and crossed the centerline before going into the ditch on the west side of the road. The car hit a culvert before rolling over.
