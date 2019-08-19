Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase Saturday through Arlington, according to Capt. Aaron Brensel of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 1:36 a.m., a deputy observed a dark colored Honda CRV speeding on U.S. Highway 30 near County Road 29. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda accelerated to more than 100 mph into Arlington, where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was notified and positioned with spike strips, but after several turns the vehicle headed back into Arlington exceeding speeds of 105 mph.
Deputies were in place with spike strips when the car turned onto Second Street. The two occupants of the vehicle jumped out in front of Two Rivers Bank with the vehicle still in gear.
With help from Dodge County's K9 and the Nebraska State Patrol, deputies located a woman, identified as Bethany A. Stuart, 21, of Omaha, in a nearby cornfield.
A short time later, Richard W. Ryan, 21, of Omaha, was found hiding underneath a nearby trailer home.
Deputies learned the vehicle was stolen out of Lincoln, and during a search, they found glass pipes with white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Ryan was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony; flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; willful reckless driving, a Class 2 misdemeanor; driving under suspension, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and speeding, an infraction.
Stuart was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer.
Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
