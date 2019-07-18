The Arlington Youth Foundation (AYF) will host a golf tournament 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Northridge Country Club in Tekamah.
The four-person scramble event will be 18 holes and followed by a meal.
To enter the tournament or sponsor a hole, contact Jeff Burianek by phone (402-472-5153) or email (info@arlingtonyouthfoundation.com). Proceeds from entry fees will be distributed to the Arlington Senior Center's Building Maintenance Fund.
The Youth Foundation hosted a spring game feed and, as a result, awarded more than $15,000 in grants, according to an AYF release. The organization also raised $2,200 for the Arlington Community Fund during the spring flooding and presented four $1,000 scholarships to recent Arlington High School graduates Trent Borgmann, Emily Kraemer, Alek Timm and Taylor Wakefield.
