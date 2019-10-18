Arlington JH team ends year 1-5
The Arlington junior high football team finished its season with games against West Point and North Bend.
On Tuesday, the Eagles fell to West Point 14-6, ending their season 1-5.
“Players showed great growth from preseason to this final game,” coach Steve Johnson said. “The record in no way represents the efforts and the successes of the team. Although the eighth grade athletes will be missed next year, the coaches feel this year’s seventh-grade athletes will provide a good nucleus for next year.”
Kaden Foust scored Arlington's lone touchdown on a 73-yard first quarter run before West Point scored for the first time 40 seconds before halftime. It added a second score during the third quarter to earn the win.
The Eagles also fell to unbeaten North Bend on Oct. 8, 44-6.
While the Tigers built a 22-0 halftime lead, Johnson said Arlington had some offensive success, but couldn't maintain drives against their opponent's size and speed.
Foust finally scored Arlington's first points during the second half when he broke some tackles and outran defenders to the end zone on an 80-yard run. Johnson said Jacob Beans also ran the ball inside the tackles well for the Eagles.
Here are the eighth-graders who played their final junior high games Tuesday: Andy Misfeldt, Trey Hill, Nolan May, Aiden McDuffee, Foust, Wyatt Moss, Tyler Ott, Josh Hamre, Kaden Kitt, Aiden Borhart, Kolton Gilmore, Parker Esponiza, Beans, Ian Duncan and Jacob Meehan.
The seventh-grade team members are: Cooper Staats, Kieryn Grothe, Killian McIntosh, Stokely Lewis, Grange Suhr, Trent Koger, Dallin Franzluebbers, Desmond Cole, Brian Ortega, John VonBehren and Zane Gerrish.
GPYFL season ends for area teams
The Great Plains Youth Football League has come to a close for Washington County teams.
The Blair Youth Football fifth-grade team dropped a 55-24 championship game to the Norris Screaming Eagles on Sunday. The Bears had defeated the CMC Panthers 22-12 to reach the final.
In the grades 3-4 Peewee division, Arlington defeated Blair 14-12 in the season finale. The Norris Screaming Eagles Black team, meanwhile, won the title game 33-16.
While there is still a championship tilt to be played in the Jr. Midget division, the Fort Calhoun and Arlington teams capped their years Sunday. Fort Calhoun lost a 36-24 game to the Glenwood (Iowa) Lil Rams Black team, but the Arlington squad topped the Logan-Magnolia Panthers 28-22.
— Staff reports
