Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.