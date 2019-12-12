Arlington and Fort Calhoun met on Weeping Water wrestling mats Tuesday during the Indians' home triangular.
The Eagles won four of the seven contested matches, earning a 46-36 dual victory on the scoreboard. They also topped Weeping Water 60-15, while the Pioneers fell to the Indians 42-36.
In the all-Washington County contest, Arlington's Josh Miller, Kobe Wilkins, Trevor Cooley and Hunter Gilmore picked up victories. Miller, Wilkins and Gilmore beat their FCHS foes by pin, while Cooley earned a 10-2 major decision against John McKennan.
The Pioneers' Grant Nixon, Cole Klabunde and Lance Olberding, meanwhile, earned their own pins against the Eagles. Olberding's took just 56 seconds, while Klabunde was on the mat for 1:06.
Against Weeping Water, Arlington's Brock Nielsen earned the quickest pin in 34 seconds. Collin Burdess, Wilkins, Remington Gay, Cooley, Gilmore and he helped the Eagles earn the 45-pount dual rout. Gay's win came against another highly-regarded heavyweight, Marcus Cave, by first-period pin.
Trey McCoy, meanwhile, earned Fort Calhoun's only contested win against the host team. He pinned Weeping Water's Lukas Gage in 2 minutes.
