An Arlington woman wants to warn people after her parents were the victims of a disturbing scam.
The woman, whose parents live out of state but still have local phone numbers, said her mother received a phone call Wednesday afternoon that she had been in a car accident.
“She said she heard me sobbing,” the woman said. “She swears it was me crying.”
A man who identified himself as a paramedic got on the phone and asked the woman's mother to confirm both her and her daughter's names. He then told her the police had not yet arrived.
“She knows enough to know the cops would get their before the paramedics,” the Arlington woman said.
Her mother asked to talk to her daughter again. That's when the man's demeanor changed. He threatened her and claimed he had been in accident with her daughter, who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. The woman then heard who she thought was her daughter saying, “They took the baby. They took the baby.”
“Mom, thinking it's our little one, said what about the other kids?” the woman said.
The man threatened her again and demanded she and her husband meet him at a location in Omaha with $5,000.
The woman handed the phone to her husband and called 911 on another phone. She was able to get enough information to Washington County Dispatch before she hung up when the man realized she had called police.
Washington County sheriff's deputies called the Arlington woman's house and verified she was OK.
“We want to take every threat seriously,” Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman said.
Law enforcement later confirmed to the couple it was a scam. Beckman said there have been three similar incidents in Dodge County.
Beckman said law enforcement have seen an increase in scams as people are trying to take advantage of others due to the coronavirus.
If anyone thinks they are a victim of a scam, they are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 402-426-6866.
“We do want to know about these,” Beckman said.
