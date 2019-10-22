Fort Calhoun topped Arlington 3-1 on the first night of the 2019 season.
Two weeks shy of two months later, the Eagles got their win back. They won Thursday's Nebraska Capitol Conference consolation match on the Pioneers' home floor 3-2.
Coach Katarina Nelson's AHS squad earned its seventh win of the season despite failing to finish Fort Calhoun during the third or fourth set after jumping out to a 2-0 lead. The Eagles topped the Pioneers 25-21 in the first and 25-19 in the second before coach James Slie's team kept the match alive with a 26-24 third.
Fort Calhoun forced a fifth set 25-15, but saw that deciding game go to the Eagles 15-12.
Arlington improved to 7-18 with the win, while the Pioneers dropped to 12-14 with its third loss in its last four matches.
