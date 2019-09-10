After a strong 3-2 start to the season, the Arlington volleyball team hit a bump in the road Thursday at Platteview.
The Trojans swept the Eagles 25-15, 25-16, 25-13.
“Platteview won easily,” AHS coach Katarina Nelson said. “We didn't play Arlington volleyball.”
She said the Eagles needed practice work in four areas after the road match. They needed to work on passing, setting up blocks, communicating and reading the opposition's setter.
Arlington will play its next match tonight at Fremont Bergan. It is set to begin at 7 p.m. after a junior varsity match at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.