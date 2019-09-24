Arlington volleyball coach Katarina Nelson said Saturday's showing at a Stanton tournament wasn't her Eagles' best.
They went 0-3 with losses to Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh and Twin River. AHS' day started with a 25-15, 25-18 loss to Cedar Catholic and ended with the 2-1 loss to Twin River. The Eagles won the first set of its last match, but “barely lost” the second before the Titans earned the victory, Nelson said.
“(We) had some moments of putting it all together, but, overall, we still need to amp-up our confidence,” the coach said.
Arlington next hosts West Point Guardian Angels and Oakland-Craig on Thursday night. Triangular matches begin at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.