The Arlington volleyball team went 2-1 Saturday, earning third at a Raymond Central tournament.
The Eagles won their first match against the Mustangs 2-1, which was the same way they beat them Aug. 31, before dropping their second to Seward in straight sets. In a battle for third-place, they defeated Fairbury 2-1.
The 2-1 day pushed Arlington's season record to 6-15.
Brownell-Talbot comes back against AHS
Arlington coach Katarina Nelson said every Eagle played well during the team's first-set win against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Thursday.
Kailynn Gubbels and Chase Andersen, in particular, excelled at the net during the 25-9 home victory.
From there, though, the Raiders earned a 3-1 win. They beat Arlington 25-16 in the second set, 25-14 in the third and then 26-24 in the deciding fourth.
The Eagles dropped to 4-14 with the loss before heading to the Raymond Central tournament Saturday morning.
