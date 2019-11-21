Splash Pad water waste
Board member Mark Sundberg asked the board for approval to look into reclaiming or recycling water from the Splash Pad. "I think it's a travesty to flush a million gallons of water," he said.
The water now goes into the ditches, out on the south side of Fourth and Ellsworth, crossing under the street into the north ditch and through a culvert. It was previously discussed to recycle the water on the Splash Pad itself but that requires a different filtration system, which would cut the size of the Splash Pad in half due to cost of the system. The board will review meter readings at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Street superintendent, engineer reappointed
Steven A. Parr was reappointed as the village street superintendent. Parr also was approved for appointment as village engineer.
Board approves payment to Fauss
The Village Board of Trustees approved the request from Fauss Construction, Inc., to reduce the retainage held for the construction of the Arlington Village Hall.
They also approved the payment to Fauss Construction for the amount of $82,718 for work completed to date on the new village hall.
Board discusses rental fee of community room
The board discussed and tabled a conclusion on rental fees for the community room.
Village Clerk Shellie Brainard said there are people who want to rent the community room.The board suggested the use of the board room and conference room during the day for meetings when nothing else is scheduled.
