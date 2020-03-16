The St. Patrick's Day dinner at the Arlington Veterans Club Tuesday has been canceled due to the increasing restrictions from the coronavirus. The Veterans Club also plans to cancel their food nights until further notice, Veterans Club manager Angie Schmidt said.
Arlington Veterans Club cancels St. Patrick's Day dinner
- By Elizabeth A. Elliott
