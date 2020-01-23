The Fremont Tigers swim team earned 17 medals Saturday during the Cotter Invitational hosted by Lincoln High.
Three Arlington students who suit up for the Tigers — Addie Schiemann, Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi — set lifetime bests at the meet, according to Fremont coach Ali Granger.
Schiemann swam the 100-yard butterfly in 1:17.06, while also earning 10th out of 25 swimmers in the 100 backstroke. Her time was 1:18.33.
The Eagle's 200-yard medley relay squad of Emma Walz, Karsen Jesse, Grace Blick and she finished third in 2:02.6.
“Addie is looking stronger each meet and is going to be very important to the team this back half of the season,” Granger said.
Arnett and Iossi, meanwhile, set lifetime bests in the 100-yard freestyle. Arnett was 15th out of 26 swimmers with a time of 1:02.61, while Iossi was 17th in 1:03.57. The Fremont/Arlington swimmers also finished the 50 free in 27.89 and 28.34 seconds, respectively.
Overall, Walz and Jesse led the Tigers with Cotter Invite gold medals for event wins. Walz and Jesse also joined Lucy Dillon and Ellie Schiemann on the third-place 400-yard freestyle relay.
