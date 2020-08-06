Tuesday brought with it a cool August morning, but a warm sun.
Under that blanket of rays, an upbeat crew of competitive youth swimmers arrived at the Arlington Pool giddy for their intrasquad meet. They twitched and shimmied before it was time to dive in for the conclusion of their abbreviated summer season.
“We were able to practice for four or five weeks and had 24 members,” coach Jerusha Franzluebbers said. In non-coronavirus years, the team travels to meets all summer long. “I think, more than anything, the kids just enjoyed having an opportunity to participate in the sport this summer since there's not a whole lot of other opportunities.”
Swimming parents also reflected that sentiment, she said.
“Overall, it's been a great experience,” Franzluebbers added.
The swim team focused on technique and their strokes during the month of practice, fitting in time for starts, turns and some conditioning work as well. The coach emphasized fun as well with games and team relays.
“The highlight of me coaching is working with the little ones,” Franzluebbers said. “They catch on so quick. It's a new sport for them, so it's exciting.”
The swimmers were certainly excited Tuesday morning. Leah Franzluebbers, 11, and Dominic Morrison, 10, attacked the water, swimming aggressively in their races.
Others took their time getting one from end of the pool to the other, but their smiles showed as they climbed out of the water, catching their breath.
