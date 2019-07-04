Youth swimmers from nine area communities beat the heat the Saturday with a meet at the Blair Municipal Swimming Pool.
Arlington's second-year swim team finished eighth with 103 team points.
Hartington, meanwhile, won the meet with 399 points and the hometown Blair Family YMCA Barracudas finished second with 342. North Bend was a distant third with 227 points, while Fremont claimed fourth with 204.
The Wahoo team scored 185 team points to take fifth, while Wayne (146 points) was sixth and the West Point swimmers (143) were seventh. Tekamah was ninth behind Arlington with 81.
On June 25, coach Jerusha Franzluebbers' swim team was third in Tekamah. The Arlington squad fell just behind first-place Wayne and second-place Blair with 227 team points. It earned 13 first-place finishes at the event.
Four Arlington relay teams earned golds. The teams of Stellah Williams, Emily Beam, Allisen Larsen and Dominic Morrison; Grace Scheer, Ally Meyer, Leah Franzluebbers and Gavin Fisher; and Dallin Franzluebbers, Kolton Gilmore, Riley Fisher and John Morrison earned first in medley relay age divisions. The team of Abigail Schakat, Dominic Morrison, Beam and Derek Franzluebbers, meanwhile, earned first in the age 8 and younger freestyle relay.
In individual events, Lizzy Meyer won the age 13-14 IM, the breaststroke and the 50-meter freestyle. She finished the latter in just 34.36 seconds.
Ally Meyer was first in the girls' 9-10 butterfly and the 25-meter freestyle.
Gavin Fisher was first in the 9-10 boys' butterfly and the backstroke. Gilmore added his own first-place finish in the age 11-12 boys' 50-meter butterfly.
