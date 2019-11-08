Several Arlington High School students unloaded box after box of food from a trailer into the Washington County Food Pantry on Oct. 31.
The food, donated by Arlington Public Schools students and staff, was the result of the district's annual drive organized by the AHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America.
APS students collected 4,761 items, or 2,128 pounds of food, in the month-long drive. It was the second-highest total that has APS has collected since it in its 24 years of hosting the drive, FBLA adviser Shawna Koger said. The students also collected $301.
Teresa Feick's teacher advisory class collected the most — 901 items — in the high school. Caitlyn Johnson's seventh grade class hit the high mark for the middle school with 474 items and $18, while Erin Reed's sixth-grade class collected 436 items in the elementary.
“We feel really blessed that Arlington schools supports our mission and understands how much we help the Arlington community as well as Blair, Fort Calhoun, Herman and Kennard,” Washington County Food Pantry Executive Director Denise Ray said. “It's tremendous project for them. I know it takes a lot of time and energy and work by their staff and their students. Totally appreciate their help. This is such a generous thing for them to do.”
Since 2003, APS has donated 56,344 items and $1,070.
