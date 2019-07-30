Wakefield competes in NCA All-Star game
Wearing her customary Eagles visor, recent Arlington High School graduate Taylor Wakefield played in the infield Wednesday during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln.
Months earlier, after her selection to the all-star game, the now-former Eagle said playing on the home field of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was a big deal to her. Wakefield's Blue squad fell to the Red team 5-4.
Hanna Cress of Millard West led the Red team to victory, pitching the first two innings and recording the save in the ninth, while also hitting a fourth-inning solo homer. The Red squad's “Most Valuable Teammate” was Cassie Coltvet, while the Blue's Hadley Chvatal earned the honor for her squad.
Wakefield kicked the night off, singing the National Anthem on top of her softball duties. In 2018, she batted at a .474 average and earned multiple first-team Class C All-State selections.
For the second straight year, an Arlington softball player represented the Eagles in Lincoln for the all-star game. May Hoesing played in the game in 2018.
Stafford throws perfect game
Former Arlington Eagle and current Dakota Wesleyan University pitcher Layne Stafford was perfect Tuesday during Corn Belt League play in Omaha.
The hurler allowed zero runs, zero hits and zero walks as his Rail Riders team defeated the Royal Blue Dogs 4-0. He struck out seven batters.
“I would say I feel really awesome,” Stafford said in a video posted on Corn Belt social media.
The Omaha league is a Summer Collegiate Baseball League for college players who join together after their school's seasons. Stafford was 1-3 for Dakota Wesleyan this past spring with 13 strikeouts and one save.
“I was throwing strikes,” Stafford said Tuesday's perfect game. “My field was behind me and I was really thankful for all of them. They made some really great plays and I definitely don't deserve them playing that well.”
The Rail Riders, who use maroon as their primary color similar to Arlington, improved to 10-15-2 on the season with the win.
“Fastball, curveball all day which worked pretty well,” Stafford said. “I figured I might have to throw a changeup here and there. But I didn't throw a single one in the game, which was kind of surprising.”
More information on the Corn Belt League and the Rail Riders can be found online at cornbeltleague.com. Stafford's team has several more players from Great Plains Athletics Conference schools, but also schools like Iowa Western Community College, the University of Sioux Falls and Northwest Missouri State.
Luttig selects Saint Anselm
Beanie Luttig has selected her next college softball destination.
The former standout Arlington Eagle will transfer to Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, she recently confirmed on social media. The Hawks went 41-10 last season, finishing with a 23-2 record in the Northeast-10 Conference. The program competes in NCAA Division II.
Luttig, meanwhile, is coming off of an all-conference season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. She hit a team-best 10 homers and batted at a .447 average.
— Staff reports
