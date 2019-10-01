An explosive first inning at the plate did the trick.
The Arlington softball team scored 10 first-inning runs against Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday, holding on for a 10-8 Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) Tournament title game win at the Two Rivers Sports Complex. Senior third baseman Emily Lingenfelter made the final out, snatching a foul pop just as she collided with the dugout chain-link fence.
“I just didn't want another shot right at me again because they're such power hitters,” she said behind a smile. “I will take the fence over their hits, yeah.”
The Bluejays' necessary comeback attempt ran out of time after the the Eagles started so fast. After a leadoff pop fly, AHS seniors Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler provided back-to-back triples for the game's first run.
With that, coach Janelle Lorsch's team was off and running.
“Everybody was seeing the ball, so we were like, 'Let's keep going. Let's keep going,'” Theiler said.
Cadie Robinson's infield single scored the senior on third before Lingenfelter's bloop to shallow right field landed for 3-0 Arlington advantage.
Hits by both Abby Stromer and Kylee Burning scored two runs each before Spoon's second hit of the inning brought the Eagles' advantage to 8-0. Another Robinson RBI and Lainey Tierney's bases-loaded walk provided all the scoring AHS would need in the NCC championship game.
To earn their spot in the final, however, the Eagles took revenge against Syracuse 7-3 after the Rockets upset them earlier in the season. They started Saturday with a 10-2 win against Washington County foe Fort Calhoun in the No. 1 vs. No. 8 seed matchup.
In that 9 a.m. game, the Eagles' Hailey Brenn, Stromer, Emma Smailys, Bruning and Spoon notched RBIs. Spoon had a triple, while Smailys reached base three times.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, got an RBI out of Maddie Reed before Lucy Hubbard scored the Pioneers' second run on an Arlington error.
Still, it was Arlington's day on its home field. For the second straight weekend, the 16-6 softball team posed for photos with a tournament plaque after a win.
“We are definitely turning that corner and we're definitely enjoying it more,” Theiler said, making not of the team's recent midseason slump. “But we finally found our 'go' again. We're having fun. We're smiling, we're laughing and we're being silly, and I think that's a big part of it. We're relaxed with each other and we trust each other a lot.”
Her classmate had just made the same point, proving the Eagles are in sync with just a week or so remaining before the district tournament.
“We're just a lot closer now, so, I feel, we trust each other more,” Lingenfelter said.
Eagles beat Pioneers in regular season game
Before the start of the NCC Tournament on Saturday, the Eagles and Pioneers played a regular season game Thursday at the Two Rivers Sports Complex.
Arlington topped Fort Calhoun 11-0 in four innings.
Bruning started the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff double for the Eagles. After a lineout, the junior catcher scored on a Theiler sacrifice. Robinson then pushed across the second AHS run with a solo homer.
Reed singled during the top of the second inning, but the Pioneers went scoreless while the Eagles added eight runs during the bottom half. Smailys notched an RBI, Theiler had two and Brenn pushed the home team's lead to 7-0.
Stromer's three-run triple then made the score 10-0.
The Eagles eventually won 11-0, pushing their record to 13-6 before the start of the NCC tourney. They celebrated their seniors — Grace Fehlhaber, Theiler, Stromer, Spoon, Tierney and Lingenfelter — before and after the game.
