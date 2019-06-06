Two Arlington softball teams combined to go 9-2 Friday through Sunday at the Blair Youth Softball Association Classic.
The age 14 and younger Eagles finished second overall in their bracket, while the 18U Eagles were a perfect 3-0 in pool play before Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Fremont Avalanche.
14U Eagles finish 2nd
The 14U Arlington squad defeated Bennington 6-0 in its Friday evening opener at the Blair Youth Softball Complex.
The Eagles' strong defensive showing began in the first inning. The frame ended when Arlington caught its opposition trying to steal third base with Sydney Magnino applying the tag.
The Eagles continued pool play into Saturday with a 4-3 win against the Elkhorn Edge, a 11-2 win against the Lincoln Lightning 13s and 11-6 victory versus the Blair Rebelz.
Finally, on Sunday, Arlington entered 14U bracket play as the No. 2 seed. It topped Bennington 14-4 and the Lincoln Lightning Red 9-7 before dropping the championship tilt to the Blair Flames 9-1.
Arlington earns No. 1 seed
The Arlington Eagles' 16/18U BYSA Classic team bested the Elkhorn Edge 6-2 in their first matchup of the 12-team tournament.
The Eagles led 2-0 during the third inning before Hailey Brenn hit an RBI double off of the outfield wall. They then went ahead 4-0 before Johna Moural's 2-RBI knock gave her team its fifth and sixth runs of the contest.
Arlington continued pool play Friday with wins against the Fremont Avalanche (2-0) and the Millard United 18U All-Stars (17-0), earning the No. 1 bracket seed. It was Fremont, though, that had the last laugh, earning a 5-0 win in the semifinals and ending the Eagles' Classic stay.
