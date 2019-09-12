Class C No. 2 Arlington proved itself as the top team in Tuesday's Springfield triangular.
The Eagles defeated defeated Raymond Central 13-1 in the opener before besting their hosts, the Platteview Trojans, 11-6 in the nightcap.
First, against the Mustangs, AHS scored eight first-inning runs. The game lasted just three innings as the Eagles added a ninth run during the second frame and four more runs in the third.
Emily Lingenfelter and Cadie Robinson led Arlington in victory, notching three RBIs each. Pitchers Sarah Theiler and Hailey Brenn, meanwhile, combined to throw three innings with the former notching four strikeouts.
Later, against Platteview, the Eagles outhit the Trojans 11-6. Jaidyn Spoon tallied three RBIs, while Robinson — a freshman — added three of her own for a six-RBI night.
Theiler, meanwhile, struck out nine from the pitching circle as Arlington improved to 9-3 on the season.
