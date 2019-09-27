“Highlight the Night” is theme of the 2019 Arlington High School homecoming, set for next week. Homecoming Week activities will kick off Monday and will included dress up dates, competitions and other events throughout the week.
Dress up days are:
• Monday: '90s day
• Tuesday: Pajama day
• Wednesday: Class day-Color War with seniors wearing blue; juniors, pink; sophomores, black; freshmen, white; middle school, yellow; and teachers/staff, green.
• Thursday: Animated character (masks cannot be worn).
• Friday: Spirit day
The AHS Student Council will be awarding prizes to the “best dressed” in grades 9-12 each day.
Other activities scheduled for homecoming week are:
• Monday: 6:30-8:15 p.m., Student Council trivia competition, hallway decorating and ice cream social for grades 9-12
• Wednesday, 7 p.m., bonfire at the softball complex, sponsored by the Arlington Booster Club
• Friday, Oct. 4, homecoming pep rally for student body at 3:15 p.m. in new gym. Coronation practice immediately after the pep rally on the football field.
• Friday: 7 p.m., football game vs. Fort Calhoun. Coronation will follow the football game on the field.
• Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 to 10 p.m., homecoming dance, blue gym.
