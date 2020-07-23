The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team notched its first run during the fifth inning at Tekamah-Herman.
Braden Rump slid in safe at home plate on a passed ball.
The Tigers ended the game by the same method during the bottom half. The 9-1 Eagles loss was their fourth straight. Coach Ed Menking's team is 5-6 overall.
“You can't have 12 strikeouts in a five-inning ballgame,” he said after Arlington struggled at the plate.
Kirk Rangel led Post 71 with two singles, while Rump had one and Josh Miller was hit by pitch three times. Aiden Foreman took the pitching loss.
Tekamah, meanwhile, jumped out to 1-0 lead in the first inning on Luke Wakehouse's solo homer. The Tigers never looked back, sweeping both games against Arlington this season.
In the Juniors' game, Tekamah earned a 8-7 walk-off win. The winning run during the seventh frame scored on an Eagles error.
After Thursday's game in West Point, Post 71 has two dates left on its summer schedule. It hosts a 7 p.m. Senior game tonight against Hooper/Scribner and will play a Junior-Senior doubleheader Wednesday at Columbus Lakeview.
