The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team scored runs during the first and third innings of Friday's home game at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
“We should've kept piling them on, but we didn't,” infielder Logan Kirk said. “We probably expected more, I don't know.”
Two wasn't enough as Valley earned the 4-2 victory. The loss dropped the Eagles to 5-3 this season.
“Taking it easier at the plate and not trying to do too much,” Kirk said when asked what the Eagles should do different at the plate in future games. “I know that's my problem.”
The Arlington right-hander didn't have a problem in the third inning, however, when he delivered an RBI single that scored Tanner Pittman, who doubled to start the frame.
Before that, Pittman singled to leadoff the first inning. Josh Miller later made contact with two on base, sacrificing for a 1-0 lead.
The Dirtbags, meanwhile, scored two runs during the third inning and then two more in the sixth. Their first pair came on a home run over the left field fence before a two-out RBI double earned them the road victory on the Eagles' home diamond.
Juniors win 5-1
The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team defeated Valley 5-1 on Friday.
Coach Ed Menking said the Eagles played “error free” in the win. Isaac Foust and Weston Wollberg each produced multi-hit ballgames in the effort at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
