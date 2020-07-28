The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team snapped its five-game losing skid Friday, earning a 8-0 win in its home finale at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Pitcher Zach Vanek, who struck out six batters, earned the five-inning win.
“Pitched well,” Post 71 assistant coach Tyler Stender said.
Braden Rump and Sam Kubat notched two hits apiece, while Josh Miller reached base all four times he stepped up to the plate. The victory pushed the Eagles' season record to 6-7.
“Nice neat ballgame,” head coach Ed Menking said. “We played error free. Rump and Kubat ran down a couple of hard balls in the outfield. (Tanner) Pittman made a couple of nice plays on the infield.”
On Thursday, Arlington's Legion teams traveled to West Point. The Juniors lost their second-to-last game of the summer 10-9 before the Seniors fell 6-4.
Post 71 close its season Wednesday with a doubleheader at Columbus Lakeview. The Juniors' game starts at 5:30 p.m. with the Seniors' to follow.
