Arlington Public Schools will close March 16-20, according to Superintendent Dawn Lewis due to COVID-19.
St. Paul's Lutheran School also will be closed March 16-20. The concert scheduled for March 17 by Jennie Williamson, Christian recording artist from Nashville is cancelled. Stay tuned for more details.
According to a notice by Lewis, the facility will be closed until further notice, with no sports and weight room among other things.
"We will be in communication within the next couple of days with a plan to continue the education of our students," Lewis said. "It is our top priority to continue to serve students throughout this period. There will be a day this week when students will be able to come to the building to clean out lockers and pick up things they need to continue learning at home. Teachers must plan to report to school until further notice."
