It was confirmed and shared in a video announcement that Arlington Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you for being patient with us as we work through the logistics of school closure and distance education,” APSSupt. Dawn Lewis said in a video announcement. “This is truly an unprecedented event for our community, state and nation.”
Lewis said the length of closure is currently indefinite but will be evaluated every few weeks until it appears safe to return to school.
“Our first priority is the health of our students and families,” she said. “We intend to comply with the regulations as necessary to ensure this.”
Lewis said school principals and classroom teachers will be in touch with the students to provide regular instruction, guidance and expectation of work.
“Our goal is to move our students through work at a slower pace so work is manageable and relatively stress-free for your family without having the benefit of direct interaction with your teachers,” Lewis said.
It will be possible for students to participate in breakfast and lunch.
“We are not in this alone,” Lewis said. “We will support you in any way that we can and we will get through this together the Arlo way. Til we meet again stay safe and healthy.”
AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said there will be some distance learning opportunities available.
“Teachers will send out a message about an assignment or a task to do and I need you to respond to that by Friday so that we know you are receiving the messages and know how to proceed going forward on educating you,” he said. “These are challenging times but they bring out the best in people.”
AHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director James Shada provided updates on activities.
“The NSAA has said there is no practice until March 30 and no competition until April 2,” he said. “Cheer and dance tryouts are postponed.”
Other events postponed include the variety show this weekend and prom which was scheduled for April 4.
“We are passionate about those events continuing and we will work diligently once we are allowed to be back in session to make those happen this year,” Shada said. “We know that hope will never disappoint. Keep working hard, keep being strong. If you need something, we are only a phone call away.”
