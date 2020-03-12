District hires new teachers, accepts resignations
Three new teachers will join Arlington Public Schools during the 2020-21 school year.
Kali Bohling will teach ag education. Lisa Stork and Katee Prenzlow will work in the upper elementary school.
The board also accepted resignations from library media specialist and wrestling coachBrandon Mues and fourth grade teacher Madison Egr .
The board also approved new teaching positions in special education, 7-12 physical education and K-12 art education.
Superintendent to advertise, accept proposals for three-year audit
The board discussed and authorized Supt. Dawn Lewis to advertise and accept proposals for the three-year audit contract beginning with 2019-20 school year.
Restroom stalls to be redone
The board discussed estimates on redoing the restroom stalls that surround the bathrooms near the blue gym that need work. They approved the use of Centar Industries, with the amount not to exceed $8,500.
Wiese Plumbing and Excavating to work on football field sprinklers
The board approved the contract with Wiese Plumbing and Excavating for work on the football field sprinklers, costing $6,060. Assistant Principal James Shada said they need to put a backflow preventer. The inside of the irrigation meter pit for the football field needs to be repiped after a leak happened in the fall.
Four sets of bleachers to be purchased
The board approved the purchase of four sets of bleachers from Lou's Sporting Goods for the baseball complex. Shada said this completes the work from the project in the fall.
"It will provide quality seating for fans and we want to recognize that not everyone uses the bleachers for seating, some use a chair, so we only bought four. We will put two behind home plate and one by each dugout," he said.
Shada has not decided what to do with the older bleachers.
Additional school psychologist hours approved
Supt. Dawn Lewis said the original contract approved for the school psychologist has been exceeded.
"We need an additional 12 days of service," she said. "That's an estimate of what we are going to need to get us through the rest of the year. It's an amendment of the original contract."
The board approved the revised contract.
