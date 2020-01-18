The Arlington Preschool will offer a free screening service to answer questions or concerns about early childhood development for children from birth to age 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. March 13.
The screening identifies any young children who may benefit from early intervention services.
Parents with concerns about a child’s learning, speech/language development, motor skills or how the child interacts with others are encouraged to attend the half-hour preschool screening session.
Children will be observed and parents will have the opportunity to express their concerns and have questions answered during session.
Call the elementary office at 402-478-4121 to schedule an appointment by Feb. 10. Contact Gail Barth at the elementary school with any questions.
