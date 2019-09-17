Washington County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Postal inspectors are investigating a burglary, which occurred Thursday morning at the Arlington Post Office.
Detective Brian Beckman said the sheriff's office responded the report of a burglary at 5:50 a.m. Someone had forced their way in through the back door of the post office.
Beckman said the incident took place sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
While they were still trying to get a detailed list of items taken, Beckman said some mail was taken. Investigators will be in contact with residents whose items were taken, he said.
Beckman couldn't recall the last time a post office in Washington County was burglarized.
The burglary of a post office is a federal crime with a potential penalty of up to five years in a federal prison. Stealing from a post office carries the same penalty.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 402-426-6866.
