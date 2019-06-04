Cooper Hilgenkamp's RBI knock to centerfield ended Wednesday's game at the Washington County Fairgrounds early, but it was pitcher Logan Kirk that led the Arlington Senior Legion baseball team to that point.
The Post 71 Eagles defeated Columbus Lakeview by run-rule, 8-0, in six innings. Kirk finished with 12 strikeouts with the help of his catcher, Justin Allen.
“Keeping him calm is really important,” Allen said of Kirk, who also catches. “If he gets rattled, he starts throwing harder and harder, and gets out of the zone.”
The pitcher was, largely, in the zone Wednesday — or made Lakeview batter's chase pitches out of it.
“He had a really good game,” Allen said.
While Kirk pitched every inning, the Eagles scored in 4-of-6 of them. Their first run came on Trevor Smailys' first-inning, RBI-double to the wall.
Then, the Eagles scored six-straight runs by error or passed ball. Allen (2), Sam Kubat, Cameron Bruning, Tanner Pittman and Samilys all scored in that manner before Hilgenkamp's high hit to centerfield ended the game in the sixth.
The Arlington Juniors fell 6-0 to Lakeview.
Arlington Seniors go 1-1 in next 2
Arlington followed up Wednesday's home win with an 8-0 loss to Ashland and a 5-3 win against Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells.
On Thursday, Rafe Lorsch tallied the Eagles' only hit, while Ryan Arnett pitched 4 1/3 innings and had three RBIs, in the road loss at Ashland.
On Friday, pitchers Braden Rump, Kubat and Alek Timm combined for a homefield three-hitter against Wisner-Pilger. Kirk notched three hits, while Arnett and Tyson Nicola had two each. Smailys had a homer.
Arlington coach Ed Menking said Arnett made a key play during the fifth inning when the Eagles were leading just 2-1. He threw out a Wisner runner at home plate to keep the advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.