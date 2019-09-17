Coach Steven Gubbels' biggest takeaway from Friday's 7-6 home loss to Wayne was that his Arlington football team is plenty capable of smash mouth football.
“We needed to see that,” he said. “The guys proved that they can do it.”
Wayne (2-1 overall) scored on its opening possession of the game, but the Eagles' defense never backed down, repeatedly making tackles in the backfield, forcing missed field goal attempts and creating turnovers.
“I'm very proud of our defense,” AHS senior Casey Kirk said. “We stuck with it through the whole game. Back-and-forth, back-and-forth — we never gave up.”
“This was definitely a game of inches,” Gubbels added. “It was a momentum game, but we played hard, physical football.”
Offensively, the Eagles ground-out yards, too. But it took them until the fourth quarter to breakthrough into the end zone. Jesse Thompson scored his team's first touchdown since week No. 1 from 10 yards out. His extra point attempt, however, was blocked, leaving the Eagles still one point shy of Wayne.
It was a point Arlington couldn't quite get, but also one it shouldn't have needed.
Near the end of the first half, the Blue Devils intercepted an Eagles pass, but were pinned deep in their own territory next to the goal line. On a third-down run attempt, Thompson tackled the Wayne ball carrier in the end zone for what should have been a two-point safety, as evidenced by a Enterprise Media Group photo.
Instead, game officials placed the ball in the field of play — thanks to a late, apparently convincing stretch by the Wayne runner — giving the Blue Devils the chance to punt the ball away.
When presented with the evidence, Gubbels reacted with wide eyes, but quickly shifted conversation to his team's play. The Eagles gained valuable experience throughout, bad call or not.
“We stood tall on so many of those situations,” he said.
Remington Gay sacked the Wayne quarterback on a play Wayne coaches were calling a “touchdown” on the sidelines before the ball was even snapped, Casey and Logan Kirk picked off passes, and Collin Burdess recovered a fumble. Kobe Wilkins added his own sack, too.
Arlington lost, but it proved a lot.
“First thing I know is, we're always in it together,” Casey Kirk said. “We're not done getting better. That's our focus as a team.”
The Eagles coach knew beforehand that would be the case.
“I don't have to worry about if we are going to turn around on Monday and get better,” Gubbels said. “That's just their character.”
