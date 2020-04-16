Brittany Wilkins was preparing to coach her basketball team in a season-ending tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand, when she first heard about coronavirus.
The Arlington native, who teaches physical education and coaches at a school in Tokyo, was approached by a co-worker Jan. 24.
“He asked me if I knew if the school I was going to had a contingency plan for anyone who might get coronavirus while at the tournament,” she said.
Her school's administration discussed the issue, but still approved the trip. They flew to Thailand on Jan. 27. At the time, the cases were low in Thailand and only in Bangkok, Wilkins said. There were no cases in Tokyo.
“If the trip was a few days or weeks later, I am certain they would would have cancelled it,” she said.
Wilkins' team won the tournament and returned to school.
Japan declares emergency
Japan has recorded more than 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including passengers who caught the virus on a cruise ship, with nearly 200 deaths. The government declared an emergency in Tokyo and six other areas after an acceleration in the infection rate in recent weeks.
But Wilkins said the government was slow to act early on and mostly dealt with the Diamond Princess cruise ship for most of February as that was where the cases in Japan were contained.
On March 4, Wilkins' school held an all-staff meeting and were informed that the International Schools of Japan Board were informing their schools of the possibility to have a contingency plan in place in case they needed to move to online learning.
The next day, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled schools for the month starting March 9.
Wilkins taught online until March 30. They'll return to online classes April 20.
The Japanese school system is different than the international system, Wilkins said. The school year ends at the beginning of March before the new school year starts in April.
“Teaching PE through a computer screen is definitely tricky, but I figured it out,” said Wilkins, a 2001 AHS graduate.
Life during a pandemic
While the state of emergency was declared April 9, Wilkins said no lockdown has been issued. It can only advise people to work from home.
“In other countries, specifically in Europe, people are getting ticketed or fined for being out if they are not supposed to,” Wilkins said. “In Japan, this is not mandated by law and there are no penalties either. The culture lives in being obedient and conforming to rules, therefore it can be a shame-based way of living. If they are caught doing something wrong, there is serious conviction and an overwhelming feeling of shame they feel and that it brings shame to their family reputation.”
Wilkins said she hasn't left her apartment much since the school shut down.
“I have been getting some much needed cleaning down, which feels good,” she said. “People here, just like everywhere around the world, have panicked about toilet paper, but I have managed to find some and when I find it, I buy it. But most of the time, it is sold out.”
The parks, which are typically packed this time of year for the cherry blossom season, are much quieter than usual, she said.
“The traffic is less but still going. Most people are working from home,” Wilkins said. “I think I have taken the train four times in 3.5 weeks, which is so crazy because I used to take the train two to three times a week.”
Instead, Wilkins said, she rides her bike and avoids the train.
“I wear a mask when I go to the airport and through the airports, but other than that I don't,” she said. “It is cultural here to wear masks if you are not feeling well, so most people I would say are wearing masks.”
Olympics postponed
Tokyo was to be the sight of the 2020 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has postponed the games until 2021.
Wilkins said she was planning to attend some of the games and had gotten tickets through a lottery. She had also been chosen to volunteer at the High Performance Team USA Sports Center that is based here in Setagaya-ku, which is less than three miles from the school where she teaches.
“I have been in touch with them and everything is still planned as normal a year later,” she said. “I am still planning on attending events and volunteering next year.”
Worrying about family
Wilkins, who has lived in Japan since retiring from playing professional basketball in 2012, said being away from her family in Arlington and Washington County during a global crisis has been difficult.
“But I also know they are safe,” she said.
Wilkins parents — Denny Wilkins and Char Conway — are both older. However, they are healthy and active, Wilkins said.
“My mom works in town at the local supermarket and I worry about her and encourage her to wear a mask and stay healthy,” she said. “My dad works on the farm and due to the nature of his job, he is naturally social distancing and not around many people.”
Wilkins' sister is a nurse at a health care clinic and she worries about her safety, too.
Wilkins' parents each had trips planned to see her this year. Her dad was planning a two-week trip through China before going to Japan. Her mother was also planning to travel to Japan.
But they will get to see their daughter sooner rather than later.
“Since our campus closure, my school head has given staff permission to leave and return to their home countries if they choose to do so,” Wilkins said.
She plans to return to Nebraska next week.
