Area women will have the chance to get dressed up, dance the night away and help a local organization in the process as the Arlington Mom Prom returns Saturday.
This will be the second year for the Arlington event, which will begin at 7 p.m. This year's event will move to the Arlington Auditorium.
"We had a great turn out last year," said Heather Fastenau, a member of the organizing committee along with Laurel Lang, Mandi Lang and Amber Byers.
Fastenau said the goal is to build on the event each year and moving it to the Arlington Auditorium is a good step.
Arlington's event is modeled after other Mom Proms held nationwide.
Created in Canton, Mich., in 2006, Mom Prom is designed to be a ladies night out for charity in which women wear their old prom gowns, bridesmaids dresses, wedding gowns or formals and dance the night away for a worthy cause.
Fastenau attended her first Mom Prom in Omaha about six years ago and had so much fun she wanted to bring it closer to her home in Arlington. Last year, the event raised money for Roots to Wings.
“It was very fulfilling to help Roots to Wings advance their cause and what they are doing and being able to help them in a small way by giving them a donation was just great," Fastenau said.
This year, proceeds will go to The Bridge, an organization that provides services for individuals and families who experience domestic abuse, dating violence, and sexual assault in five counties — Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Saunders and Washington.
"Our purpose it to help local nonprofits and give back and make it a fun ladies night out for a bigger purpose," Fastenau said.
Not a mom? Don't worry. This night out is for all ladies 21 years and older. Events will include dancing along to a DJ, snacks, silent auction, wine pull and raffles for prizes.
Updates to the event, including sneak peaks at silent auction items, are being posted to the Arlington Mom Prom Facebook page.
As she did last summer, Fastenau said she's looking forward to another enjoyable evening.
"I just really enjoyed the group of people who came," she said "We had a wide range of people that had a really great time."
