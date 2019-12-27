Surrounded by Christmas decorations, multiple tables at the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center were spread with items to bring a little Christmas cheer to those who need a helping hand.
Toys for children, groceries and even cleaning supplies, were provided by the Arlington Lions Club. It is their third year of getting names from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in Fremont.
They have never met these families, yet they get to know them in a way. The list the Lions Club receives includes details about the child, their favorite color, age, size, wants and needs.
"Some of the wants were very small and the needs were large," club member Cheryl Abbott said. "Some of the kids might be in foster homes or transitioning and they travel light."
Abbott said they generally take the gifts to DHHS and the worker will deliver.
"This year, one family has five children so there's no way for the family or the worker to transport the items," Abbott said. "We’re going to figure out how to get things from place to place."
Part of the mission of the Arlington Lions Club is community outreach.
"Of all the funds we receive, 100 percent has to go back to the community," Abbott said.
The Lions Club received the wish lists after Thanksgiving.
"We spent $2,000 overall, with $500 from our Lions Club and the rest are donations," Abbott said. "We reached out to the community and quite a few people stepped up again."
The senior center took up donations for hot chocolate and popcorn to take to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children cottages in Fremont. The Lions Club is also donating movie cards.
