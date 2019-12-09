Sometimes you just need company to get your creative juices flowing.
Those who work with yarn, wool or embroidery floss now have an opportunity to get together with other like-minded folks at the Arlington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for the Third Thursday Sit and Stitch.
Erin Anzalone, library board secretary, hosts the event. Nicole Sok, who teaches at Arlington High School, will be on hand to give tips on crocheting.
Their first event was held Nov. 21 and seven women joined in. Some brushed up on their crochet skills, while others knitted or embroidered.
