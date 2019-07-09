Both Arlington American Legion baseball teams reached the finals of their Ralph Bishop League Tournament brackets with semifinals wins Saturday in Battle Creek.
The Post 71 Eagle Seniors (10-7 overall) won a 5-3, eight-inning game for the right to face West Point in Sunday's final. Full results for that game will be in Thursday's Arlington Citizen and Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
Arlington started its tournament run with Ryan Arnett going the distance against Ponca in Wakefield.
The pitcher held his opposition to just four hits, while striking out seven batters in the 4-2 Friday win. Maybe most importantly, though, Arnett saved the Eagles' bullpen from having to do any work in a tournament setting.
Offensively, Post 71 manufactured all four of its runs. Logan Kirk led off the second inning with a single before, eventually, getting to third base on Justin Allen's bunt. Cole Marquardt then sent him home for an RBI.
Then, during the third frame, the Eagles' Rafe Lorsch tallied a two-RBI double before Kirk's run-scoring single. Ahead 4-0, Arlington would hold onto its advantage on the scoreboard for the win.
Cameron Bruning, Sam Kubat and Tyson Nicola also added hits for Post 71.
Arlington Juniors advance to RBL title game
The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team advanced to the Ralph Bishop League title game Saturday with a 2-0 victory.
Aiden Foreman earned the pitching win, setting up a championship game against Wayne on Sunday. Results for that game will be in Thursday's Arlington Citizen and Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
In the previous round, three sixth-inning singles Wednesday helped the Arlington Juniors improve to 2-0 in the Ralph Bishop Tournament.
With Dustin Kirk and Logan Kaup on base, Foreman, Nicholas Smith and Zach Vanek each tallied hits, helping the Eagles top West Point 6-3 on their opposition's home field. Isaac Foust's sacrifice pushed Arlington's lead to 5-3 before Foreman pushed across Kaup during the seventh frame.
Smith recorded the first Eagle RBI of the game in the first inning. He finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Arlington pitcher Barrett Nielsen threw six innings, striking out eight. Foreman came in during the seventh and tallied two Ks of his own in the win.
