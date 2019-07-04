The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team started Ralph Bishop League Tournament play Monday at home.
The sixth-seeded Eagles topped No. 11 Ponca 7-1 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Zach Vanek earned the pitching win, going all seven innings on the mound. He surrendered just three hits, while striking out three batters.
The pitcher was helped in the second inning by a triple play.
“Yes, a triple play,” Arlington coach Ed Menking wrote in a postgame recap.
Dustin Kirk started the defensive gem by hauling in a soft infield hit and throwing the ball to Logan Kaup at second base, catching the first of two Ponca base runners that hadn't tagged up. Kaup then turned to first base and made the throw to Aiden Foreman for the third out.
“For me, the most gratifying thing was we had people where they were supposed to be when they were supposed to be there,” Menking said.
Offensively, Eagle Juniors Colby Grefe, Kirk, Nicholas Smith, Vanek and Kaden Pittman knocked in runs. Both Vanek and Smith had triples, while Barrett Nielsen had two steals.
Post 71 was set to play at West Point on Wednesday for a chance to reach Saturday's semifinals in Battle Creek.
The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team, meanwhile, begins Ralph Bishop Tournament play 5:30 p.m. today at Wakefield. The third-seeded Eagles face either Ponca or Laurel depending on first round results.
