The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team's Class B Area 3 Tournament run started with a 6-1 loss to second-seeded Wayne in Valley.
Though the score got away from the Eagles in the sixth inning, they gave the Blue Devils every bit of the battle they had given them less than a week earlier in the Ralph Bishop Baseball League championship game — which Wayne won 6-5 in extra innings.
“We've just got to clean the slate for tomorrow,” pitcher Braden Rump said after Friday's five-run loss. “Wipe this off and come at Blair with everything we've got tomorrow.”
He grinned before saying, “We're underdogs, but that doesn't mean we can't win.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Bears were the ones victorious. Post 154 topped Post 71 14-4 in the elimination game that ended Arlington's season.
Blair jumped out to a 10-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings against the Eagles, scoring six runs during the second frame. Arlington battled back with four runs in the third frame, but it couldn't get any closer as Post 154 finished the game in five innings.
Barrett Nielsen threw all five innings for his Junior squad, finishing with a single strikeout. The Eagles committed six errors.
A day earlier against Wayne, the Eagles fell behind 1-0 during the second frame, but evened the score during the top of the fifth. With two outs and Wes Martens on the basepath, Josh Miller delivered an RBI single.
Arlington wound up loading the bases with Miller, Rump and Aiden Foreman, but couldn't pull ahead on the scoreboard like the Blue Devils eventually did in the sixth.
The bottom of the sixth inning started with a Wayne popout off of Rump's pitching, but ended with a five-run Devil advantage.
“We had to switch our whole gameplan,” Rump said after he'd realized Wayne had caught on to the Eagles' pitching strategy. “And then, it just kind of snowballed from there. Some calls didn't go our way, but it's baseball.”
Three different Arlington players reached a base during the top of the seventh inning, but Wayne secured the win with a caught foul pop off of an Eagle bat.
