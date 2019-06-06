The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend at a two-day Valley tournament.
The Post 71 Eagles went 1-1 Saturday before routing an Omaha team 14-7 on Sunday. In the romp, Colby Grefe scored three times. Arlington scored eight runs during the fifth inning, overall, with Zach Vanek picking up the pitching victory.
Coach Ed Menking's Eagles defeated Yutan on Saturday, 10-0, but lost to Waterloo-Valley 2-1. In its win, Post 71's Isaac Foust had three RBIs, while Josh Miller had two.
Against Waterloo-Valley, Arlington's Nicholas Smith had an RBI, but the tourney hosts won on a walk-off walk during the eighth inning.
