Eagles volleyball team starts season
The Arlington junior high volleyball team opened its season Sept. 19 with a home match against the Raymond Central Mustangs.
Coach Carla Kaup said the team has 19 student athletes and two student managers.
“The team is focusing on keeping positive game faces even when our game skills are not so shiny,” the coach said. “Our team skill goals are to improve our serving and passing each time we are competing.”
Team members include: Taylor Arp, Josie Borgmann, Bevin Bovill, Karina Capron, Gracie Dabney, Haliegh Deming, Ausytn Flesner, Brooke Hilgenkamp, Grace Jones, April Klein, Kelis Krivohlavek, Lizzie Meyer, Britt Nielsen, Kaylie Praus, Miranda Retzlaff, Sarah Rhea, Eliza Ricker, Olivia Stephens, Avalon Wright, and student managers Kaetlynn Hall and Olivia McClurg.
DC West tops Arlington football team
The Douglas County West Falcons clipped the Arlington junior high football team 14-8 Sept. 24 in a contest delayed during the second half by lightning.
Arlington led 8-6 at the time of the break, but lost by six points when the host Falcons scored with 2 minutes left to play. They'd led by six after scoring the game's first touchdown and won by that same amount when they notched their second.
The Eagles, meanwhile, notched their touchdown during the second quarter. Arlington coach Steve Johnson said his team used inside and outside runs to get into scoring position before Kaden Foust ran in front the end zone from 16 yards out. Jacob Meehan added the two-point conversion, which put his team ahead until the later score, post delay.
— Staff reports
