The Arlington junior high cross-country team opened its season recently at the Douglas County West Invite.
Both the Eagles' boys and girls won team titles at the event. Hailey O'Daniel led the girls with a second-place finish in 10:04. Whitney Wollberg was 10th, Kelsie Krivohlavek was 11th and Hannah Goodwater was 12th. Mya Dowty and Maddie Martens also competed.
On the boys' side, Dallin Franzluebbers earned first in 9:35 on the 1.5-mile course. Kolby Tighe was second, Jon Morrison was fourth and Cameron Hancock was 11th. Wyatt Flesner and Austin Hill also ran for Arlington.
