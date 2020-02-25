Arlington elementary teacher Colter Mattson will be the Eagles' first new head high school football coach in more than two decades.
The news was announced by the school Wednesday, a day before Mattson assisted coaching AHS wrestlers at the NSAA State Championships. He will replace Steven Gubbels, who retired last fall after 22 football seasons, 104 wins and 12 playoff appearances.
“Coach Gubbels has laid a solid foundation,” Mattson said in an email. “Although there will be some things that will look different, the character, attitude and discipline of our student-athletes has always been expected. This aspect of the program is imperative to the success of the program, so I am looking forward to take over a program with these values already in place.”
Arlington's new coach, who has been an assistant in the past, has a wealth of football experience.
“Football has blessed me with some amazing experiences,” Mattson said. “Growing up, and going through college, I had some amazing coaches that had a passion for the game. Seeing the passion those guys had for the sport really created a sense of excitement amongst the players. I want our players to be excited and passionate for the game and this starts at the top.”
He continued about his own experiences as a coach.
“I have coached under some amazing role models,” Mattson said. “I have learned what it takes to be successful on and off the field as a coach.”
The APS teacher has clear expectations of the Eagles program moving forward.
“My expectations are for this team to understand and value the effects of discipline, hard work, character and leadership,” Mattson said. “With kids that have these types of attitudes, it will create a culture that people want to be apart of and success will follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.