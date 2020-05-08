While they aren't able to walk across the stage in front of family and friends May 17, seniors at Arlington High School have had the opportunity to don a cap and gown and graduate virtually before a scheduled July 19 graduation at the school.
"We are setting up a virtual graduation to capture our students in their caps and gowns," AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said. "They're getting a photo and we're trying to give it the look of walking across the stage as I read what I would be reading during graduation."
Students came in at different times this week, put on the cap and gown and then paused for a photo taken by Scott Parson, AHS yearbook/multi-media technology support specialist. Parson will edit the video and photos for the virtual graduation.
The video will include speeches by the valedictorian, salutatorian and class president.
Parson noted the challenges for completing graduation projects.
"A lot of the communication about names and parents and future plans are things we usually grab in the hallway," he said. "It’s been a little more of a challenge to get those things this year. Usually, it’s early April to get the senior photos in for the slideshow."
The stage was modified from past graduations, but it was set with an eagle and diploma cases.
"We want to make it as special for them as possible," Pfingsten said.
