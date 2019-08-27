Arlington senior Samantha Doughty finished five strokes out of the top 15 Friday as the Eagles opened their golf season at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.
Coach Jason Wiese's AHS team finished 10th at the West Point-Beemer Invitational.
“The girls had a great attitude today,” he said. “They were excited to get the season underway.”
While the host school's Brooke Diekemper won the tournament with an 18-hole 90, Doughty — who was 21st — finished with 118 strokes. Fifteenth-place Emily Lubert of Thurston-Cuming County finished with 113.
“Although our scores don’t show it, I saw lots of improvement from the beginning of practices last week to today,” Wiese said. “Everyone shot lower today than the opening day last year, and Ema Horner did a nice job for her first 18 holes in tournament play.”
Mackenzie O'Flaherty took 140 swings, while Dianna Taylor had 144 and Horner finished with 151.
The Eagles next host their own triangular Thursday at Fremont Country Club. Arlington's squad will face both Bennington and Fremont Bergan beginning at 4:30 p.m.
